Elsie M. Stout
Elsie M. Stout, 91, of Harrisonburg, departed this life Wednesday night, Oct. 23, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Stout was born July 5, 1928, in Madison County and was the daughter of the late John T. and Ethel Aylor Morris. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Stout; a daughter, Susan Ragland of Laurel, Md.; a brother, William E. Morris, and a sister, Mary M. Morris, both of Madison. She was the last surviving member of her family.
Elsie moved to Harrisonburg in the late 1940s and made many friends. She retired from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Commerce as a poultry inspector. She was a wonderful cook and loved preparing meals for family and friends. She enjoyed baking, canning and being a homemaker and was an avid NASCAR fan.
She is survived by a daughter, Magdalene Sandridge and husband, Wayne, of Harrisonburg; a son, Dave Derrow of Albuquerque, N.M.; son-in-law, Bernard Ragland of Laurel, Md.; five grandchildren, Jonathan Sandridge of Verona, David Sandridge of Rockingham County, Ashley Ekpo and husband, Ubong, of Columbia, Md., Jacob Ragland of Laurel, Md., and Jason Ragland of Rexburg, Idaho, and five great-grandchildren, Isiah, Bellamy, Audrey, Miles and India Ekpo, all of Columbia, Md.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg with Evangelist Jim Bell officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Sentara Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice Services, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences can be shared at www.kygers.com.
