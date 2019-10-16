Emeline Elizabeth Riggleman
Emeline Elizabeth Riggleman, 92, of Broadway, Va., passed away Oct. 13, 2019, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg. She was born March 7, 1927, in Rural Retreat, Va., and was a daughter of the late John Marco and Victoria Cleveland Johnson Musser.
Emeline was a caretaker. She attended Mount Carmel United Brethren in Christ Church in Fulks Run and was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church in Fulks Run.
On March 10, 1944, she married Alva “Jim” Riggleman, who preceded her in death Jan. 25, 1982.
Surviving are one son, Robert Riggleman of Melbourne, Fla.; one grandson, Rodney Riggleman of Broadway; and two granddaughters, Kim Mullenax of Luray and Amanda Riggleman of Winter Springs, Fla.
One son, Melvin Riggleman, preceded her in death. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
The Rev. Scott Budde will conduct a memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. The family will receive friends following the memorial service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
