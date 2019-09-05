Esther Lynn Jones Myers
Esther Lynn Jones Myers, a resident of McGaheysville, passed away Sept. 2, 2019, at the age of 65. A daughter of the late E. Payson and Nancy Petitt Jones, she was born in Norfolk, Va., on April 9, 1954.
Esther was raised in Richmond and later attended Bridgewater College. She was employed with Montevideo Middle School for several years, was an avid photographer and attended Mill Creek Church of the Brethren.
On Feb. 22, 1975, she married C. Carter Myers, who survives. Also surviving are a son, B. Eric Myers and wife, Ashley, of Port Republic; a daughter, Melissa Stover and husband, Travis, of Mount Crawford; brother, Ward Jones and wife, Jennifer, of Richmond; sister, Amy Lambert and husband, Steve, of Richmond; five grandchildren, Lily, Abby and Eli Myers and Sawyer and Miriam Stover; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Matthew Jones.
A memorial service will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren in Port Republic with Pastor Glenn Bollinger and Larry Glick officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rockingham Free Clinic, 25 W. Water St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482-0937 or Central Habitat for Humanity, 205 Dry River Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
