Ethel Marie Pence, 98, of Broadway, Va., passed away July 18, 2019, at Life Care Center of New Market. She was born March 23, 1921, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Charles B. and Carrie Simmers Pence.
Ethel cleaned offices for Rockingham Poultry before retiring. She was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church in New Market and liked preparing food for church functions. She loved flowers and enjoyed listening to country, bluegrass and gospel music.
She was the last surviving member of her family. Three sisters, Virginia Ruth Pence, Margaret Pence and Marcella Pence, preceded her in death.
Surviving are numerous cousins.
Pastor Debbie Dukes will conduct a funeral service 1 p.m. Sunday at Mount Zion Lutheran Church. Burial will be in the Mount Zion Lutheran Church cemetery.
Friends may call anytime at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 1600 Ridge Road, New Market, VA 22844.
