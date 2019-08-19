Ethel V. ‘Geil’ Rhodes
Ethel Virginia “Geil” Rhodes, 95, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Aug. 17, 2019. Mrs. Rhodes was born June 3, 1924, in Broadway, Va., and was the daughter of the late Noah Wilmer and Mary Catherine Geil.
She worked as a bookkeeper and was a longtime active volunteer and member of Meals on Wheels, Sword and Triumph and the Zion Church sewing circle. She was an avid gardener, loved genealogy and piecing together comfort tops. She was a member of Dayton Mennonite Church.
On Nov. 24, 1990, she married Frank E. Rhodes, who preceded her in death.
Surviving are three stepchildren, Richard “Dick” Rhodes and wife, Laura, of Carlsbad, N.M., Mary Ethel Gascho and husband, Jim, of Grand Island, Neb., and Doris Rhodes Roth of Albuquerque, N.M.; stepdaughter-in-law, Janet Rhodes of Oracle, Ariz.; and a host of nieces and nephews, who loved and cared for her.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Rhodes was preceded in death by two sisters, Maude Lantz and husband, John, and Mary Heatwole and husband, Galen; and a stepson, Eldon Rhodes.
Pastors Willard Eberly and Dennis Rhodes will conduct a graveside service Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery.
The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Water for Life, P.O. Box 456, Kalona, IA 52247.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
