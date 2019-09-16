Eugene Elwood Cline Sr.
Eugene Elwood Cline Sr. died Sept. 14, 2019, at his residence in New Market.
He was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Shenandoah County and was the son of the late Clarence and Julia Strawderman Cline.
He retired from Lantz Construction as a carpenter and electrician and was a member of the Bethlehem U.C.C. in Tenth Legion. He loved to hunt, fish, and was a diehard New York Yankees fan!
On Jan. 6, 1956, he married the former Winona Strawderman, who preceded him in death on March 10, 2009.
Surviving are daughters, Gloria Shoemaker and husband, Kevin, and Debbie Siever and husband, Don; sons, Eugene “Bugs” Cline Jr. and wife, Becky, Jerry Cline and wife, Angie, and Kenny Cline and wife, Anita; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen “Tootie” Waters and husband, Leroy; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Clarence, Bradley, Kendrick, William and Joseph Cline, and sisters, Margie Estep and Janet Seekford.
The Rev. Robert Edwards will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Bethlehem U.C.C. in Tenth Legion. Burial will follow at the Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Endless Caverns.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem U.C.C.; 11923 N. Valley Pike, Broadway, VA 22815, or to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
