Eva G. Chamberlin
SOUTH HARTWICK, N.Y. — Eva G. Chamberlin, a longtime resident of South Hartwick and retired elementary school teacher, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, Aug. 30, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Harrisonburg. She was 98.
Born July 14, 1921, in Gloversville, N.Y., Eva Grace Martin was the daughter of Charles Edward Martin and Grace Vida née Odell Martin.
A graduate of Milford High School in Milford, N.Y., Eva attended the State Teachers College in Oneonta, N.Y. Upon graduation from college in 1943, she first taught in a district schoolhouse in Denver, N.Y., and then elementary grades in Roxbury, Davenport and Otego, N.Y. For 18 years, she taught sixth grade in the Oneonta City School District and retired in June of 1976.
On June 26, 1946, Eva married Eddie George Chamberlin in a ceremony at the parsonage of the Milford Methodist Church in Milford, N.Y. In 1951, the Chamberlins purchased a house in South Hartwick, N.Y., that they fixed up over time and continued to live in until shortly after Eddie’s passing in 2006.
Along with her husband, Eva was a member for over 50 years of Westville Grange No. 540, as well as the New York State Historical Association, the Hartwick Historical Society, and the Hartwick United Methodist Church in Hartwick, N.Y. She was also a member of the Otsego County Retired Teachers Association and the New York State Retired Teachers Association.
Eva is survived by her two daughters, Mary Eloise Bowser and husband, Barry Lee Bowser, of Middletown, and Marcia Emily Chamberlin, of Harrisonburg; two grandchildren, Bryan Edward and Brooke Allison Bowser; her brother, Peter L. Martin, of Fly Creek, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Eddie G. Chamberlin, who died April 12, 2006; and three brothers, Homer Frederick, Charles Herbert and Odell Dart Martin.
A memorial service will be offered at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in the Antioch United Church of Christ, 4107 Fort Lynne Road, Harrisonburg, with Pastor Linda Waggy officiating. Immediately following the service, Eva’s family will receive friends.
The Service of Committal and Burial will be private in Hartwick Cemetery in Hartwick, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad Inc., P.O. Box 1477, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown, N.Y.
