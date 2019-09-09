Eva Mae (Cubbage) Sours, 73, of Stanley, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at home. She was born Nov. 4, 1945, in Stanley.
On July 31, 1965, she married Calvin Lee Sours Jr., who survives. She is also survived by a daughter, Tabatha Sours of Edinburg, Va.; sisters, Dorothy Gochenour of Luray and Ora Comer of Stanley; brothers, Carl Cubbage and Ikey Turner, both of Stanley; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carl L. Cubbage; mother, Anna Mae (Smelser) Cubbage; daughters, Jennifer Lynn Blosser and Tammy Sue Sours; brothers, Harold "Jake" Cubbage, Michael Turner, Lynn Robert Turner, John Turner, Isaac Turner and Oris Cubbage; sisters, Alyse Campbell, Savilla McCoy, Mary Dallas and twin sister, Neva Cubbage.
The family will receive friends Monday, Sept. 9, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church in Stanley. The funeral will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Fellowship Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Luray.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Stanley Rescue Squad or the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrangements are by Bradley Funeral Home in Luray.
