Eva Marie Shifflett
Eva Marie Shifflett, 79, of Elkton, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at her home. She was born Jan. 29, 1940, in Bergton, Va., and was a daughter of the late Raleigh and Ruth Mook.
On Oct. 29, 1955, she married Paul B. Shifflett, who passed away on Aug. 27, 1998.
Eva was known as a loving mother and grandmother. She was a hard worker, a great cook and loved talking with family and friends on the phone.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Mook.
She is survived by her son, Terry A. Shifflett and wife, Debbie; two daughters, Rebecca Herring and husband, Ronnie, and Carol Sue Dovel and husband, Danny; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, including Paul J. Shifflett and fiancee’, Jennifer, who was raised in the home; siblings, Mary Dove and husband, Harvey, Kathy Bridges, Wilma Mitchell and husband, Dennis, Evelyn “Ebbie” Armentrout, Janie Hall and husband, Ed, Harold Mook, Charles Mook, Lester Mook and wife, Diane, Lonnie Mook, Larry “Buzzy” Mook and extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.