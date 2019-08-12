Evelyn Zora Dove Miller Myers, 88, of Harrisonburg, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Mrs. Myers was born Feb. 14, 1931, in Lebanon, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Otis and Zora Caplinger Dove. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert B. Myers, who passed away Oct. 30, 2011, as well as one brother and one sister.
Evelyn was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church. She was employed at Rockingham Memorial Hospital as a nursing aide, where she spent many years caring for others. She enjoyed preparing home-cooked meals for family and was very dedicated to her husband, Hubert. Evelyn had a great love for music, playing the piano and singing. She especially enjoyed her time with the celebration singers.
She is survived by three children, Karen Miller Haneke and husband, William, of Virginia, Allen Wayne Miller and wife, Mae, of Tennessee, and James B. Miller and wife, Cindee, of Pennsylvania; a stepdaughter, Sue Ann Myers; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Otterbein United Methodist Church with the Rev. Adam Blagg officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
