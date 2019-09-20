Evelyn Fields Rankin
Evelyn Fields Rankin transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. She was born on June 26, 1926, in Elkton, to the late Nathan and Maude Nizer Fields. She graduated from Lucy F. Simms High School. She was a longtime employee of Southern Kitchen Restaurant.
Mrs. Rankin was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Rankin Sr., and a son, Robert L. Rankin. She had six brothers and three sisters, all of whom preceded her in death. She leaves to forever cherish her memory a son, James D. Rankin Jr., of Broadway, and two daughters, Ann Rankin Keels, of New Market, and Linda Rankin Lassiter, of Staunton.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Manor Memorial United Methodist Church in New Market. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Theis Funeral Home Chapel in New Market.
