Evelyn Lucille Ritchie Wilkins
Evelyn Lucille Ritchie Wilkins, 81, died at Sunnyside on July 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Virgil Dow Ritchie and Charlotte Fitzwater Ritchie McDowell, born on Sept. 16, 1937, on Branch Mountain near Mathias, W.Va.
Evelyn grew up in the Daphna area and graduated from Broadway High School in 1955. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Berea College in Berea, Ky., and a Master’s from Madison College.
On Oct. 14, 1961, Evelyn married Thane K. Wilkins in their new home surrounded by the beautiful Edom farmland community. They have continued to live there ever since. Evelyn was employed by Imco Container Company, Walker Manufacturing Company and David A. Reed and Sons for 25 years. Evelyn was a member of Edom United Methodist Church and was active in the Women’s Group. She enjoyed gardening and growing flowers, her favorite being roses.
Evelyn is preceded in death by two daughters, Lisa Wilkins and Lynne Wilkins George; her sister and brother-in-law, Viola R. Sager and Preston L. Sager; her parents; and her stepmother, Evelyn Kinsinger Ritchie.
She is survived by her husband, Thane; stepdaughter, Robin W. Goble and husband, Micheal J. Goble; grandson, Adam R. Goble and wife, Kathy; granddaughter, Elizabeth M. Goble; grandson, Shawn K. George; granddaughter, Nicole L. George; and two great-grandchildren, Mason George and Aedan Goble.
In lieu of flowers and food, the family asked for contributions to the Viola Ritchie Sager Scholarship Fund presented annually by the Rockingham Educational Foundation Inc. to a Broadway High School senior. Checks can be made out to REFI with Viola Ritchie Sager Scholarship noted in the memo line. They can be mailed to 100 Mount Clinton Pike, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Honoring her wishes, a graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Patricia Meadows and the Rev. Marlene Chandler. All family and friends are welcome to attend and will be received in the church social hall after the service. Visitations and food at the Wilkins home will not be received.
At her request, the body was cremated.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
