Evelyn Rion Shifflett
Evelyn Rion Shifflett (Nanny), 86, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 21, 1932, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Lewis H. and Ruby Lilly Rion.
On March 13, 1950, she married Lamon Leonard Shifflett, who preceded her in death on June 23, 2007.
Evelyn enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Blue Ridge Independent Church and Elkton Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was a homemaker and had worked at Metro Pants, Massanutten Resort and Family Dollar. She was a devoted wife and an amazing mother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Keith Shifflett and wife, Donna; daughters, Darlene Knighton and Cindy Sipe and husband, Michael E. Sr.; grandchildren, Jay Knighton, Stacy Knighton, Steve Knighton, Angie Smith, Rebecca Sipe, Michael Sipe Jr., Dana Newell, Candace Seekford and Mandy Shifflett and J.R. Cave; great-grandchildren, Ashton Knighton, Krislyn Kite, Grace Knighton, Logan Knighton, Patience Newell, Kathryn Newell, Austin Tippett, Kinleigh Smith and Leland Smith; great-great grandchild, Maverick Knighton; a sister, Mary Anna Johnson, of Elkton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Shifflett.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton or at the Shifflett home at any time.
Pastors Gerald Meeks, Clyde Plum and Josh Shifflett will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
