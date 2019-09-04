Florence Nina Driver Heatwole
Florence Nina Driver Heatwole, 89, of Aroda, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Mountain View Nursing Home in Aroda, Va., formerly of Seneca Rocks, W.Va., following a long battle with Advanced Dementia.
Mrs. Heatwole was born Nov. 17, 1929, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Wayne Wilton and Sophie Elizabeth (Swope) Driver.
She was homemaker. Florence was a member of the Brushy Run Mennonite Church. She enjoyed entertaining and hosting friends and family in her home. Florence was a terrific cook. She was always outgoing in the community and loved staying in touch with all her relatives.
On Nov. 23, 1949, she married Nelson Heatwole, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Heatwole is survived by her children, Bertha Heatwole Horst and husband, Floyd, of Newmanstown, Pa., Kenneth Heatwole, of Rockingham, Brenda Heatwole Helmuth and husband, James, of Monterey, Va., Floyd Heatwole and wife, Denise, of Hephzibah, Ga., and Donna Heatwole Vance and husband, Michael, of Seneca Rocks, W.Va.; sisters, Hannah Burkholder, of Harrisonburg, Ruth Kauffman, Beulah Frances Kenagy, both of Portland, Ore.; brothers, Willard Driver, of Bridgewater, and Lewis Driver, of Franklin, W.Va.; 22 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Joyce Heatwole; and siblings, Daniel Driver, Roy Driver, John Driver, and Mary Wenger; grandson-in-law, Jason Moser; and a great-granddaughter, Amber Zimmerman.
The funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bank Mennonite Church, 2493 Bank Church Road, Dayton, VA 22821 with Bernell Zimmerman, Tom Shaum, Larry Showalter and Ken Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at the Bank Mennonite Church.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mountain View Nursing Home, 1776 Elly Road, Aroda, VA.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
