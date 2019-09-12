Foster “Dyer” Moyers, 92, of Moyers, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Pendleton Manor. He was born in Moyers on May 5, 1927, a son to the late Edna L. (Rexrode) and Henry Moyers. On Dec. 26, 1960, he married Joeann Rexrode.
Dyer was baptized and raised in St. Paul Lutheran Church, where he remained a member until his passing. Additionally, Mr. Moyers was a life member of Our Five Boys VFW Post 9666.
In 1945, while in his senior year of high school, Dyer was drafted into the U.S. Marine Corps and served in China during World War II. Upon his return home, he became a heavy equipment operator working for various companies including Echol Brothers, The Bath County Pumped Storage Station Project (VEPCO) and Hott & Miller. Dyer was also a proud turkey farmer and raised livestock on his family farm until his retirement. He will be remembered as a humble and quiet man, who truly enjoyed working in his turkey house and time spent visiting with neighbors and friends. Above all, Dyer was a loving and hardworking family man who was truly proud of his family.
Dyer is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joeann, of Moyers; daughter, Sandra Simmons, of Moyers; son, Greg Moyers and wife, Sherry, of Catlett, Va.; sister, Charlotte Kibler, of Harrisonburg, Va.; six grandchildren, Aaron Moyers, of Richmond, Va., Sarah Moyers, of Hampton, Va., Henry Moyers, of Christiansburg, Va., Stephanie Moyers, of Norfolk, Va., Bryan Simmons, of Moyers, and Austin Simmons, of Lyndhurst, Va.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Richard, Jasper and Forrest Moyers; and one sister, Mary Frances Mitchell.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at St. Paul Independent Lutheran Church with the Rev. Jerry Smith officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Obaugh Funeral Home in McDowell, Va.
Active pallbearers will be Aaron and Henry Moyers, Bryan and Austin Simmons, Gary Mitchell and Bradley Heatwole.
Honorary pallbearers will be friends in attendance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Independent Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Delbert Rexrode Jr., 527 Windrush Lane, Doe Hill, VA 24433, or to Our Five Boys VFW Post 9666, c/o George Armstrong, 7128 Sweedlin Valley Road, Brandywine, WV 26802.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.obaughfuneralhome.com.
