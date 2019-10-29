Frances Ann Edlin-Yancey
Frances Ann Edlin-Yancey, 66, of Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, passed away early Monday morning, Oct. 28, 2019, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on Feb. 21, 1953, in Washington, D.C., and was a wife, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother and a homemaker. Frances was a member of Bethlehem Brethren Church in Harrisonburg.
She is survived by her children, Felecia Edlin, Antonio Edlin, and Latara Edlin, all of Harrisonburg; step-children, Priscilla Haliburton of Harrisonburg, Jermaine Donnelly and wife, April, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Rachelle Yancey of Reading, Pa.; three sisters, Mrs. Arlene Guevara of Upper Marlboro, Md., Ms. Mary Tisha Edlin of Landover, Md., and Mrs. Darlene Bennett of Suitland, Md.; three sisters-in-law, Mrs. Loretta Donnings, Geneva Matthews and husband, Bill, all of Staunton, Sandra Lewis and husband, Junius, of Virginia Beach; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Yancey of Laurel, Md.; eight grandchildren, Raquan Edlin, Alexus Edlin, Jayden Edlin, Ieshia Toye, and Tatiana Haliburton, all of Harrisonburg, Aaliyah Jackson and husband, James, of South Carolina, and Gianna Donnelly and Mariah Donnelly, both of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; three great-grandchildren, Royal Edlin of Staunton, and Zyhion Haliburton Van and Zasiya Crawford, both of Harrisonburg, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Yancey; her mother, Edna Edlin, and a granddaughter, Breion Edlin.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Bethlehem Brethren Church in Harrisonburg. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
