Frances Pence Leach
Frances Pence Leach, of Verona, died Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 14, 2019, in her home. She was born Dec. 7, 1920, in Augusta County to Lee Christian and Edith Coffman Pence.
Mrs. Leach was a self-employed farmer and homemaker. In her leisure time she wrote family history and memories and composed music and lyrics, including those for several cantatas.
Mrs. Leach was a member of Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church, Staunton. She directed the Youth Choir for almost 40 years and sang in the Adult Choir.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Leach was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 73 years, M. Reginald Leach.
Surviving are three sons, Charles M. and his wife, Helen Marie, of Verona, Frederick P. and his wife, Vrla, of Staunton, and Laurence O. and his wife, Margo, of Staunton; and two daughters, Rosemary L. Spell and Susan L. St. Clair, both of Verona. The seven surviving grandchildren are Kenneth M. Leach, Kimberley L. Toman and her husband, Shawn, Ashley S. Leach, and Erika C. Leach, all of Staunton, Carol L. Rollins and her husband, Mark, of King George, Andrew P. Leach and his friend, Tara King, of Pungoteague, and Lee C. St. Clair and his wife, Kendra, of Verona. Also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren, Joshua Nixon and his wife, Amy, John Michael Nixon and his wife, Ellie, Chapman and Jordan Toman, Ryan and Reid Leach, Niall Hurt, Jacob Rollins, and Maxton, Mason, and Christian St. Clair; and three great-great-grandchildren, Hayden, Cooper, and Finley Nixon. A brother, Clinton Western and his wife, Nancy Lee, of Vinton, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. She was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Reginald Spell and Nelson St. Clair Jr.
The family will receive friends at Bear Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.
A funeral service will be conducted by Pastor Derek Boggs at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, at Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church with interment in the church cemetery following the service.
Pallbearers will be Kenneth, Ashley, and Andrew Leach; Lee St. Clair, Shawn, Chapman, and Jordan Toman; Joshua and John Michael Nixon and Mark Rollins. Honorary pallbearers will be Rollin Lee Baker, Dave Carroll, Philip Coffman, Mike Cox, Don Dixon, Charlie Johnson, Ernie Landes, Gerry Sutton, and Ricky and Larry Gene Western.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to either the Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church General Fund, 2733 Spring Hill Road, Staunton, VA 24401, the Pleasant View Cemetery Fund at the church address, or the Verona Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 348, Verona, VA 24482.
