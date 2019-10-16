Francis ‘Lynn’ Griffith
Francis “Lynn” Griffith, 87, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on Oct. 14, 2019. He was born on April 26, 1932, in Front Royal, Va., and was a son of the late Benjamin Albert and Annabelle Frances Reid Griffith, the third of eight children.
At age 16, Lynn quit school and proceeded to begin working three jobs. In 1953, at age 21, he opened Griffith Bag Company. At that time, there were 14 bag companies in Harrisonburg and today it is the one and only bag company doing business in Virginia. The family owned Griffith Bag Company for 66 years, up to March of this year. He also established and owned Roosevelt Square Apartments.
Lynn was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, Rockingham Union Lodge No. 27 A.F.& A.M., and a founding member of Valley Kart Club.
Over the years, he enjoyed Cushman scooters, go-karts, race cars, and snowmobiles. He was an avid automobile enthusiast and collector. He enjoyed traveling with his wife in the 48 continental states in his motor home with Vogue RV Club for many years.
Lynn is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Betty Alice Deavers Griffith; two sons, Larry Griffith and wife, Linda, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Gregory Griffith of Harrisonburg; a granddaughter, Janet Rowland and husband, Tommy; two grandsons, Matthew Griffith and wife, Nicole, and Bryan Griffith; four great-grandchildren, Haley and Maddie Rowland, Matthew “MJ” Griffith Jr. and Caroline Griffith; a brother, Benjamin “Ray” Griffith; and three sisters, Mildred Derrer, Judy Liskey and Sue Carol Todd.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Kenneth and Mitchell Griffith, and sister, Nancy Seaman.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. A funeral service will follow at noon with the Rev. Adam Blagg officiating. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 187 W. Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802 or Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
