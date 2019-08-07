Fred B. Rhodes
Fred B. Rhodes, 77, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Rhodes was born Sept. 9, 1941, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Lloyd and Frances (Branner) Rhodes.
Fred worked for Good Printers, Kawneer and AMP. He was an avid bicyclist and fisherman. He biked across the United States and Europe and once crossed the Pyrenees mountain range on his bicycle.
He is survived by a daughter, Melinda Jennings and husband, William, of Annandale; a brother, Edward Rhodes; and two granddaughters, Madison and Daley Jennings.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindale Cemetery with Pastor Deb Horst officiating.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
