Fred J. Shifflett, 92, of Port Republic, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born Dec. 28, 1926, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Cullis and Susan Shifflett.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Joan M. Shifflett; and a son, Roger Shifflett.
He is survived by his sons, Charles Shifflett and wife, Brenda, of Penn Laird, Wilbert Shifflett of Weyers Cave and Roy Shifflett and wife, Cathy, of North Carolina; 10 daughters, Marie Jones and late husband, Billy, of Florida, Wanda Frank and husband, Charles, of Dayton, Jean Taylor and companion, Alvaro Olguin, of Harrisonburg, Carolyn Shank and husband, Richard, of Pennsylvania, Patricia Ours and husband, Richard, of Harrisonburg, Betty Morgan and husband, Tom, of Tennessee, Joyce Wonderley and husband, Randy, of Grottoes, Frances Shifflett and husband, Brent, of Grottoes, Naomi Ward and husband, Curtis, of Harrisonburg and Jeanette Williams and husband, Philip, of Harrisonburg; daughter-in-law, Connie Shifflett of Harrisonburg; 60 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pastors Eddie Deane, Josh Shifflett and Jerry Thomas will conduct a funeral service at noon Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Church of Solsburg in Elkton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
