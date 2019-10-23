Fred Wilson Crider
Fred Wilson Crider, 68, of Broadway, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Crider was born Dec. 14, 1950, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Jessie and Martha Jane (Delawder) Crider.
He owned and operated his own poultry and cattle farm for many years. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his family.
On Feb. 26, 1971, he married the former Gloria Jean Ritchie, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Crider is survived by his daughter, Ann Sours and husband, Gene, of Broadway; siblings, Frank Crider of Linville, JoAnn Frank of Linville and Catherine Stout of West Virginia; grandchildren, Cassie Crider, Jodie Crouse and Jesse Sours; great-grandchildren, Layton Crider, Nikenley Fink, Avlynn Crider, Carter Crouse and Jetson Crouse; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Lula Dove, Barbara Maddox, Ben Crider and Arthur Crider.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Gerber officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Zion Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 7 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Those wishing may share a memory of Fred or an online condolence with the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.