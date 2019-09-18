Garnett R. Turner
Garnett R. Turner, of Fulks Run, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Sunset Drive United Methodist Church in Broadway. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Sunset Drive United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
