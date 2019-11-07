Gary Edward ‘Elmer’ Austin
Gary Edward “Elmer” Austin, 66, of Shenandoah, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his home. He was born June 7, 1953, in Page County and was a son of the late Paul Charles and Catherine Marie (Painter) Austin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Roxie Ann Kandill, and brother, Larry W. Austin.
Gary graduated from Page County High. He was a machine operator for Wallace Inc. for 34 years before his retirement. He loved hunting and cruising in his old 1968 Camaro. After his retirement, he enjoyed babysitting his great-niece, Haley Pence.
He is survived by his brothers, Paul T. Austin and wife, Della, and Dexter R. Austin; sister, Linda F. Roach and husband, Manis, and numerous nieces and nephews, including special nieces and caregivers, April Lam and Amanda Lam.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
Pastor Jimmy Kite will conduct a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Shenandoah.
Friends may call or visit the home at any time.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.