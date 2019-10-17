Gary Nelson Poindexter
Gary Nelson Poindexter, 65, of Virginia Beach, Va., died Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Born in Harrisonburg, Va., on June 29, 1954, he was a son of the late George and Bernice Carter Poindexter. He is also preceded in death by a brother, George “Buddy” Poindexter.
Mr. Poindexter was a production manager for Packaging Unlimited. He loved baseball, basketball, football and all sports. He loved being outside on his motorcycle or listening to a wide variety of R & B music. He loved being around family and entertaining.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Mitts Poindexter; two sons, Brandon Poindexter and his fiancée, Anita Benton, and Jamie Poindexter; three brothers Charles, Jerry and Anthony Poindexter; two sisters, Tawanna Cason and Denise Williams; and his two granddaughters, Nadia and Leia Poindexter.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Friday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
