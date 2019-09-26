Gene Arnold Stultz, 89, of Broadway, Va., passed away Sept. 24, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born June 28, 1930, in Mathias, W.Va., and was the son of the late Arthur Franklin and Lula Strawderman Stultz.
Gene was an equipment analyst for the U.S. Army at Fort Belvoir. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Korean conflict and a member of the Broadway Lions Club.
On Sept. 1, 1959, he married the former Elizabeth Wittig, who survives. Also surviving are one son, Jeffrey Stultz and wife, Tammy, of Broadway, and one grandson, Derrick Stultz and wife, Casey, of Harrisonburg.
The Rev. Wayne Wright will conduct an entombment service 1 p.m. Friday at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Friends may call anytime at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
