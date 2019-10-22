Gene Lesley Berry, 73, of Verona, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at his home. Gene was born in New Hope on April 23, 1946. He was the son of the late Boyd Delmar Berry and Thelma Corrinne Bryant Berry.
Gene was drafted in 1966 and served two years in the Army, one of those in Vietnam.
He is survived by two sons, Michael Berry (Crystal), and Jason Berry (Alisa); four grandchildren, Dillion, Michaela, Carter and Sydney Berry; and one stepgranddaughter, Natasha Hensley. Also surviving are two sisters, Doris Berry of Georgia and Bonnie Rusmisel (Don) of Bridgewater; a special sister-in-law, Leona Berry Wyant of Weyers Cave; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death, besides his parents, is brother, Delmer Dewitt Berry.
Gene worked at Lowe's, mowing lawns and painting. He retired from AMP in 2001. He acquired many safe driving awards while working there.
Gene was very comical, always had a joke or trick up his sleeve. He loved his family and for those of you who knew him, he would do anything he could to help anyone in need. He loved riding his Harley. He had ridden it in 37 states with his brother-in-law, Don. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, the races, and watching Little League baseball. Gene was a member of Lebanon COB.
Jack Glover will be officiating a celebration of Gene's life on Oct. 29, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes. The family will receive friends following the service. It was Gene's wishes to be cremated.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, P.O. Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
