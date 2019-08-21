Gene W. Richards
Gene Wayne Richards, 79, of Luray, passed away on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Page Memorial Hospital. He was born on Sept. 15, 1939, in Luray and was a son of the late Carl Richards and Cora Belle Southard Richards.
Gene was a veteran of the United States Army. He had worked as a machinist at Dunham-Bush for 25 years.
On Nov. 16, 1969, he married Patsy Ann Good Richards, who died on Feb. 23, 2014.
He is survived by a son, Darrin Richards and wife, Cathy, of Stanley; a sister, Brenda Osborne, of Stanley; and two grandsons, Caleb Beck, of New Market, and Logan Richards, of Stanley. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Gray and Edith Richards; and three brothers, Alvin, C. Melvin and Gerald Richards.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at the Calvary Independent Brethren Church in Stanley by the Rev. Charles Turner. Burial will be in the Huffman Family Cemetery in Luray with military honors by the VFW Comer-Jones Post 621.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, at the church.
