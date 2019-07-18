Geoffrey H. Sonner
Geoffrey Hawthorne Sonner, 66, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away July 14, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center after a four-year battle with cancer. He was the son of Phyllis H. Sonner, of Harrisonburg, and the late Ray V. Sonner.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry R. Sonner.
Geoffrey graduated from Harrisonburg High School and James Madison University. He recently retired from LSC Communications.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Mira Sonner; son, Timothy; sister, Brenda Moore (Donnie); niece, Christina Moore and her three children; an aunt, Joan Hawthorne; and many cousins.
Geoffrey enjoyed spoiling his three cats: Baxter, Paris, and New York. He was an avid fan of college football, especially his beloved JMU Dukes. He loved traveling, cooking, watching movies, listening to music, and reading. Although quiet and introverted, Geoff had a great sense of humor.
A celebration of his life will take place on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Alex Zuber officiating. The family will greet friends following the memorial service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Geoff’s memory to Cat’s Cradle of Harrisonburg, Va.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
