George Edward Billhimer
George Edward Billhimer, 95, of Elkton, Va., transitioned to his Heavenly home on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
George was born Aug. 4, 1924, in a cabin along the foot of the Massanutten Peak area of Keezletown, Va., the seventh son of William Henry Billhimer and Willie Josephene Walton-Billhimer. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family of 14 children.
Preceding George in death were brothers and sisters, Joe, Anna Michael, Edith Buchanan, Jack, Jesse, John Aldie, Rush, Henry Lee, Roy, Ray, Hugh and Williette Hartless. Another sister, Josephine, passed away during her childhood.
On Dec. 1, 1926, at the age of 2 ½ years old, George became lost in the mountains while looking for his father. After a lengthy search by family members and neighbors, he was finally found by his father lying on a large rock unconscious and nearly frozen. He was revived with cold water and massaging and made a full recovery. This story made the front page of the Daily News-Record the next day.
George was a World War II veteran, having quit school at Keezletown High School to join the Navy in 1943. He attended Armed Guard School in Norfolk prior to serving in Europe as a member of the Armed Guard Gun Crew on four separate merchant ships. In 1944, while home on leave, he joined VFW Post 632 in Harrisonburg, Va. After the war George went back to school, graduating in 1947. He was an avid baseball fan playing ball in school and for the Keezletown Indians of the Massanutten League after graduation.
In 1948, George attended Coyne Electrical School in Chicago on the G.I. Bill and learned the trade of electrical wiring and radio and small appliance repair.
In 1949, after moving to Elkton, George played ball with the Elkton Blue Sox for a few seasons. He also transferred his VFW membership to Gooden Brothers VFW Post 9292 where he served as post commander and held the quartermaster’s position for a number of years.
On July 30, 1949, George was united in marriage with his wife of 70 years, Wilda Knighting-Billhimer. Together they had five children, Sharon Billhimer-Stover passed away in 1996 and the Reverend David W. Billhimer in 2000. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Edward “Casey” Billhimer and wife, Kathy George-Billhimer of McGaheysville; daughters, Wilma Billhimer-Shifflett and husband, Rodger, and Ruth Billhimer-Bak and husband, Mikkle, all of Elkton; daughter-in-law, Tammy Billhimer of Gloucester, Va.; grandchildren, Scott Stover, Stacy Stover-Da Matha, Nancy Billhimer-Hurte and Brooke Billhimer and great-grandchildren, Leila Billhimer, Reuel Hurte, Eldon Hurte and Uriah Hurte.
In September 1949, George began a small business in Elkton known as Blue Ridge Radio Sales & Service. A few years later, after televisions started becoming more popular, he changed the name to Blue Ridge Radio & TV Service. In 1991, George retired from the business which was continued by his son, Casey, until his retirement in 2015.
George was brought up as a Presbyterian serving as an Elder at Massanutten Presbyterian Church for many years before transferring to Elkton Presbyterian Church after retirement. George was a member of Col. D.H. Lee Martz Camp 10 Sons of Confederate Veterans, American Legion and Junior Order.
George played the harmonica and accordion and, along with Bucky Monger, entertained residents of Journeys Crossing Assisted Living every Tuesday morning until his recent illness.
He was loved and respected by his family, former customers, many friends and acquaintances. A special thanks to Ishmael Baugher for his kindness.
A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Reverend David Nankivell and Reverend Don Meadows officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. A private interment will take place at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens prior to the service.
One of George’s last written sentences was, “Thanks to all, I really enjoyed life.”
Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 9292 or Elkton Area United Services.
