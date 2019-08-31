George Edward Miller Jr.
George Edward Miller, Jr., age 75, of New Market passed away Thursday August 29, 2019 at the Life Care Center of New Market where he had been a patient for almost three years.
He was born at New Market on Sept. 21, 1943 and was the son of the late George Edward Miller Sr. and Ollie Mae Golladay Miller Tilton.
George was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and had been employed as a machine mechanic at the former Aileen, Inc. and as a machine operator for RR Donnelly, Strasburg plant.
He was predeceased by his wife, Willie Jo Prophet Miller, April 13, 2019.
George is survived by his daughter, Lisa Miller; a nephew, Bruce Wissler of Harrisonburg; Lisa’s goddaughter, Fallon Frye and his cat, Bud.
He was a member of St. Martin Lutheran Church west of New Market where a memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Pastor Katie Freund will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the New Market Fire & Rescue, St. Jude Children’s Hospital or your area animal shelter.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the care team at Life Care Center who took such good care of George, especially Bekah Kisling — to whom he was affectionately known as “Goldie.”
