Georgia Maxine Ponn
Georgia Maxine Ponn, 81, of Skyview Nursing Home, Luray, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.
Maxine, as she was called, was born on Feb. 15, 1938, to the late Harman Letch and Rachel Sampson Gray. She was preceded in death by a sister, Myrtle Hilliard; a daughter, Georgia Dawn “Jody” Pettit, and a stepson, David Ponn.
On Nov. 25, 1982, she married Tommy Ponn who survives.
Surviving in addition to her husband are a brother, James Ronnie Gray; two sons, Terry A. Pettit and wife, Ann, and Ricky Harmon Pettit and wife, Donna, and a stepdaughter, Sandy Burner and husband, John. Six grandchildren, Nick Pettit and wife, Kelly, Jennifer Narozniak and husband, Brian, Travis Pettit, Amy Pettit and fiancé, Todd Dinges, Amber Lloyd and husband, Justin, and Joshua Bosley. Also two stepgrandchildren, Matt Hinegardner and wife, Sheena, and Daniel Hinegardner and wife, Monica. And six great-grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren, Rylan Housden, Reese Housden, Hayden Lloyd, Cora Bosley, Alexia Jenkins, Shea Narozniak, Brylee Hinegardner, Kyler Hinegardner, Grayson Hinegardner and Evelyn Hinegardner.
Mrs. Ponn graduated from Stanley High School and played on the girl’s basketball team. During the 70s, she drove a school bus for the Page County School System. In the early 80s, she went back to school to become a nurse and in 1984 graduated from Triplett Business and Technical Institute as a LPN.
She worked for many years for Dr. Fang Horn and later on at the Mont View Nursing Home where she taught nursing to many who cared for her in her last years. She also was a member of the Stanley Volunteer Rescue squad from November 1973 to 1979.
In the 1990s she served on the Page County School System Practical Nursing Advisory Committee and as its chairman for two years. She also served on the Virginia Board of Nursing from 2005–2009. She was a member of the Luray Brethren Church where she served on several committees. She was also a member of Edith Rebecca Lodge and served for many years as a volunteer in the Food Bank for Page One Services. Her love of flowers will never be forgotten for they blossom year round either in the yard or inside in the house and she volunteered as a flower judge for the Page Valley Fair for many years.
Service will be held at The Bradley Funeral Home in Luray on Sunday, Aug. 4, with visitation from 2-3 p.m. followed by a service at 3 p.m. Dr. Leah Hileman will perform the service with burial at Graves Chapel Cemetery.
Donations can be made to the Luray Brethren Church, Stanley Fire Department or Stanley Rescue Squad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.