Gerald Edward Ruddle
Gerald Edward Ruddle, 77, of Crimora, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at his home.
Gerald was born in Franklin, West Virginia, on Aug. 5, 1942, a son of the late Ethel (Hartman) and Alvin Ruddle.
In 2005, he retired from Adell Polymers in Petersburg, West Virginia. He also enjoyed farming.
On May 12, 2001, he was united in marriage to Mary Annabell (Knight) Ruddle, who survives.
Gerald is also survived by a stepdaughter, Gracie Painter and husband, John, of Verona; stepson, Jason Buracker and wife, Cassie, of Mount Sidney; sisters, Josephine Hedrick and husband, Dorman, of Petersburg, West Virginia, and Violet Thompson, of Brandywine, West Virginia; brothers, Sheldon Ruddle and wife, Angeletta, and James Ruddle and wife, Sue, both of Ruddle, West Virginia; grandchildren, Lindsey Jerrell (Cameron), Sara Sheffer (Waseem), Andrew Harris, Damion Glassner, Tyler Buracker, and Cadence Buracker; and great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Smith.
He is also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Ralph Thompson.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes.
A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Middle River Church Cemetery in New Hope, with Pastor John Staubus officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.