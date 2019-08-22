Gerald Keith Judd
Gerald Keith Judd, age 80, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va. He was born on Nov. 3, 1938, in Luray, Va.
He served in the U.S. Army, primarily in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, from 1962 until 1965. He spent his career as an accountant and financial executive. For many years, he worked for E.N. Hershberger Company in Luray. He co-owned Louderback Implement Company in Stanley with his wife and brother-in-law, Kenneth Louderback Sr., where he was secretary/treasurer. He was elected and served as Page County Treasurer from 1984 until 1999. He was chief financial officer of Luray Caverns Corporation in the final years of his career.
He was a member of the Luray United Methodist Church, where he served in many roles, including Youth Fellowship Leader, Sunday school teacher, and church treasurer. He was a passionate baseball player and fan. As a young man, he was an American Legion and Valley League standout. And, while in the Army, he traveled in Europe as a pitcher for the championship Seventh Army Baseball League. He served his community for decades as an avid coach, umpire and leader in the Luray Little League, even umpiring their very first league game.
During the 1980s and ‘90s, he served as president of the Page Memorial Hospital Board, and served on the board of the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging. He was devoted to his church, family, friends, and community.
On Feb. 17, 1962, he married Ragena “Jeanie” Louderback, who survives him. He is also survived by son, Gerald Tyler Judd and wife, Maranda, of Denver, N.C.; daughter, Amy Judd and husband, John Espenbaum, of Luray, Va.; sister, Virginia Housden and husband, James; granddaughter, Landry Judd; and grandson, McClain Judd, both of Denver, N.C. He was preceded in death by father, Arnold Judd; mother, Dorothy (Herndon) Judd; and brother, Grover Herndon Judd.
The Rev. Erich Bennett will conduct a memorial service on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Luray United Methodist Church at 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Luray United Methodist Church or Luray Little League.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bradley Funeral Home in Luray, Va.
