Gerald Wilton “Jim” Custer, 92, of Fulks Run, died Nov. 5, 2019, at his home. He was born April 3, 1927, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Kermit Warren and Violet Turner Custer.
Jim was a lifelong cattle and poultry farmer. He was a charter and honorary member of the Fulks Run Ruritan Club, having joined March 1, 1958, for 61 years of service. He was a member of Mount Carmel United Brethren in Christ in Fulks Run and last attended Mountain Grove Brethren Church in Fulks Run.
On May 5, 1952, he married the former Polly Bingham, who preceded him in death on Aug. 14, 2007.
He is survived by a son, Larry Custer and wife, Lena, of Fulks Run; two daughters, Debbie Keith and husband, Bill, of Singers Glen, and Judy Custer of Broadway; four grandchildren, Justin Keith, Ashley McDorman and husband, Ben, Lindsey Lang; and four great-grandchildren, Elise and Leo McDorman, Hudson and Hayden Lang.
He was preceded in death by a grandson-in-law, Brandon Lang.
The Rev. Scott Budde and Jerry Shiflet will conduct a memorial service Friday at 2 p.m. at Mountain Grove Brethren Church. Burial in the church cemetery will be private.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fulks Run Ruritan Club, P.O. Box 628, Fulks Run, VA 22830.
The family wishes to thank Marsha Peters, Autumn Trumbo, Shirley Bays and Sentara RMH Hospice for their dedicated and loving care of our dad.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.