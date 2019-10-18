Geraldine Elizabeth Foltz Olinger, 87, of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Shenandoah Place in New Market.
She was born June 13, 1932, in Virginia, and was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Hilda Bradley Foltz.
Geraldine worked in quality control at National Fruit and Produce for over 25 years. She was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church in New Market.
On June 17, 1950, she married Charles "Buck" H. Olinger, who preceded her in death Dec. 23, 1998.
Surviving are three daughters, Jacqueline Phillips and husband, Edward, of New Market, Victoria Branner and husband, Ronald, of New Market, Jillian Olinger of Rockingham; four grandchildren, Michael Weatherholtz, Stephen Long, Jr., Charles Long and Sarah Beth Branner; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; one brother, Johnny Foltz of New Market, and granddog, "Gracie".
A number of brothers and a sister preceded her in death.
A graveside service at Mount Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery will be private. The body was cremated. There will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Avenue, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
