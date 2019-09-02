Germaine Anne Fishel
Germaine Anne Fishel (nèe Curan) passed away in her sleep on Aug. 30, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be sorely missed.
She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Mervin E. Fishel; six children, Forrest J. Stewart, Donna Stewart and husband, Brian Nungesser, Shannon Stewart, Kelly Stewart Joyce and husband, William, Jonathan Roberts and Jacqueline Harbin; and brother, James Curran Jr. She was a grandmother to five and great-grandmother to three.
Gerri was preceded in death by her parents, James and Hannah McDevitt Curran, and brother, Michael Curran.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Fiske officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.