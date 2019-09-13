Gladys Lorraine Bowman Estep
Gladys Lorraine Bowman Estep, 95, of Harrisonburg, (formerly of Dayton) passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her home. She was born in Harrisonburg on Oct. 9, 1923, and was a daughter of the late Elmer and Dora Lee (Ringgold) Bowman.
Gladys was a secretary for REA (now Shenandoah Valley Electric Co-op) and for the Harrisonburg City School Board. She was the bookkeeper for her families’ farms, Mountain View Game Farm and Windy Hill Dairy Farm. She graduated from Dayton High School, Class of 1941, and attended Blue Ridge Community College. She was a member of the Dayton Church of the Brethren, the Dayton American Legion Auxiliary and loved playing golf, bridge and canasta.
She was united in marriage on Jan. 11, 1946, to Paul Henry Estep, who preceded her in death on Dec. 11, 1999.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Estep Harpine and husband, Clint; son, James A. “Jim” Estep and wife, Marilyn; her four grandchildren, Amber Thyson and Jack, Preston Estep and Cassidy Lospinoso, Andrea Adams and Kirk, Matt Harpine and Flora; two stepgrandchildren, Tim Hudock and Vijay and Angela Fekete; and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Suter, Dortha Raish and Vina Spencer.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Dayton Cemetery and a memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at Dayton Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Kevin Daggett officiating. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Church of the Brethren, P.O. Box 236, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
