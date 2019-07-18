Gladys M. Brower
Gladys M. Brower, 96, of Broadway, died on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Her husband of 75 years, Thomas L. Brower, her daughter, Gail Brower, and her son, Thomas L. Brower Jr., are grateful for her devotion as a loving wife and mother. Six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren enjoyed the extraordinary gift of childhood memories filled with her laughter, unconditional support and guidance. Preceding her in death were her daughter, Jane Brower, and son, Christopher Brower.
Her irrepressible spirit, boundless vitality and wonderstruck appreciation for the beauty of nature were genuinely life affirming.
A celebration of her well-lived life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at the Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, 7876 Simmers Valley Road, Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pleasant View, Inc.
