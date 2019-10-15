Glenna F. Steagall
Glenna Foster Steagall, 90, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Oct. 13, 2019. She was born Sept. 15, 1929, in Yanceyville, N.C. She was the daughter of the late Tom F. Foster and Josie Slaughter Foster.
Glenna was married to Dr. Paul H. Steagall Jr. for 65 years. Glenna was a longtime member of Harrisonburg Baptist Church in Harrisonburg, Va.
She is survived by her husband, Dr. Paul H. Steagall Jr.; two sons, Paul H. Steagall III (Linda) of Florence, S.C., and Gregory B. Steagall (Susan) of Richmond, Va. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Megan N. McCrary (Drew) of Conway, S.C., Blake F. Steagall (Makenzie) of Lancaster, S.C., and Nicole E. Tyndall (Jake) of Charlotte, N.C., and one great-grandson, Tripp McCrary of Conway, S.C.
Glenna is survived by one brother, Dr. Tom Foster (Jan); three sisters, Blanche Page, Jean Gwynn (Bill) and Marie Jordan (Gene); and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Sunnyside Retirement Community and First Choice Hospice.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Harrisonburg Baptist Church, with the funeral service at 2 p.m. with the Rev. M. Elizabeth Withers officiating. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, Va.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Baptist Church or a charity of choice.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
