Greg Allen Knight
Greg Allen Knight, 62, of Grottoes, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his home. Greg was born in Harrisonburg on Aug. 4, 1957, a son of Velma (Runion) Knight of Singers Glen and the late Johnny Knight.
He retired from Montebello Packaging in Harrisonburg after 42 years.
On July 9, 2004, he was united in marriage to Cindy (Wood) Knight, who survives.
Greg is also survived by daughters, Tara Glick and husband, James, of Staunton and Megan Knight of Bridgewater; son, Josh Knight of McGaheysville; sister, Phyllis Eutsler of McGaheysville; brother, Donald Knight of Singers Glen; two grandchildren, Tucker and Brinleigh Knight, and family pet, Sandy.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a sister, Doris Flynn.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 36607.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
