Gregory “Greg” Edward Lewis, 71, of Harrisonburg, died peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, after an extended illness of lung cancer.
He was born April 20, 1948, in Harrisonburg, and was the son of the late Mary Catherine Lewis and Cornelius O’Neil Holly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry W. Lewis.
Gregory dedicated his time to working hard with his business, G.E.L. Contracting and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid Redskins fan, if not in front of the TV watching, he was at the stadium. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
He is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Dickerson and Barbara Lewis; one brother, Douglas Lewis; one daughter, Trystika “Tiki” Presgraves; three grandsons, Trystin Myers, Malik Myers and Jai Williams II; seven great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; numerous cousins; as well as his special friends, Mrs. Gloria and Bette Hudson.
A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, with Pastor Costella Forney officiating. Interment will be private in the Newtown Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service.
The family would like to express their thanks to the doctors and nurses on the second and fifth floors at Sentara RMH Medical Center for the care provided, as well as the entire staff of New Century.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
