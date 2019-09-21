Guy Delmar ‘Gizmoe’ Dove
Guy Delmar “Gizmoe” Dove, 73, of Fulks Run, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born March 25, 1946 in West Virginia, and was a son of the late Loy “Bug” and Tracy Thomas Dove.
Guy was an over-the-road truck driver for Leonard Fitzwater, and drove a dump truck for Randal Lam. He received many awards for safe driving. He worked for the Forestry Department fighting forest fires. He was a member of Bergton Ruritan Club.
On May 4, 1974, he married the former Barbara Ann Brewer, who preceded him in death Feb. 10, 2009.
Surviving are three daughters, Kim Blaine and husband, Joey, Lynn Andes and husband, Bryan, and Candy Baker and Jimmy; six sons, Randy Skaggs and wife, Bonnie, Craig Skaggs and wife, Laurie, Mike Hottinger and wife, Trish, Eric Hottinger and wife, Pam, Rick Hottinger and wife, Kim, and Nick Hottinger and fiancé, Lena; four brothers, Maynard Dove and wife, Fritz, Fred Dove and wife, Karen, Gary Dove and wife, Nancy, and Dean Dove and wife, Theresa; two sisters, Nancy Lloyd and husband, Larry, and Lona Dove; 24 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.
His daughter, Benita Weaver, and sisters, Velma Mason and Betty Moyers, preceded him in death.
Pastors Barbara Krumm and Jeff May will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bergton. Burial will be in the Caplinger Cemetery at Criders.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church, 17543 Bergton Road, Bergton, VA 22811.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
