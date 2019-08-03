Hailey Danielle Green
Hailey Danielle Green, 18, of 2163 North Spring Hill Road, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Ms. Green was born in Fishersville, Virginia on May 4, 2001, daughter of Dudley Ross and Sheryl Diane (Nestor) Green.
Hailey was a member of Vision of Hope United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg, a member of the National Honor Society, the National Technical Honor Society, the A.I.M. competition cheer team and a graduate of Fort Defiance High School class of 2019, where she was an athletic trainer. She received her Nurse’s Aide certificate from Valley Career Technical Center in 2018, was a member of the H.O.S.A. (Health Occupations Students of America), and was enrolled to begin fall classes at Eastern Mennonite University.
Ms. Green was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Clifton and Mary Catherine Guice, and a very special aunt, Kim (Nestor) Lambert.
Surviving in addition to her parents of Staunton are two brothers, Jon W. Toman and his wife, Crystal, and Jeremy R. Green and his wife, Amanda, both of Staunton; a sister, Heather G. Dabney and her husband, Justin, of Waynesboro; maternal grandparents, Buddy and Mary Lou Nestor of Verona; uncles, Chad Nestor and his wife, Renee, of Verona, Eddie Lambert of Staunton, James Green and his wife, Jo, and Ricky Ainsworth and his wife, Carol, both of Boswell, Okla.; very close and special cousins, Kailyn and Brynn Nestor, and her nieces and nephews who she loved so dearly, Chasity, Dakota and Paisleigh Toman, Samuel, Brady, Shae and Alexander Green, and Austin and Sierra Dabney.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A graveside service will be conducted at noon Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in the Vision of Hope United Methodist Church, 1723 Port Republic Road, Harrisonburg, by the Rev. David M. Burch.
Active pallbearers will be Brad Thomas, Bryan Lambert, Jason Lambert, Eddie Lambert, Eddie Haley and Jon Tolbert.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Fort Defiance Sports Medicine Training Department.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Fort Defiance Sports Medicine Program, C/O Fort Defiance High School, 195 Fort Defiance Road, Fort Defiance, VA 24437.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.