Hardy Harold Hinkle, 78, of Broadway, died Sept. 1, 2019, on top of the mountain in West Virginia. He was born Sept. 12, 1940, in Hardy County, W.Va., and was a son of the late Melvin Clay and Delphia May Smith Hinkle.
He retired after 40 years as an electrician at Trumbo Electric in Broadway. He was a member of Mountain Grove Church of the Brethren, but attended Melrose Church of the Brethren, lifetime member of the NRA, and a member of the Linville Ruritan Club.
On March 20, 1996, he married the former Lois Jean Alger, who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Teresa Hinkle Moyers and husband, Mike, of Mathias, and Denise Kraft, of Harrisonburg; son, Clint Allen Hinkle, of Fulks Run; stepdaughter, Cheryl Good, of Harrisonburg; brothers, Tony Hinkle, of Mount Clinton, Delmas Hinkle, of Fulks Run, and Weldon “Chuck,” of Fulks Run; sisters, Patsy Hinkle, of Fulks Run, Phyllis Ritchie, of Fulks Run, and JoAnn Poff, of Timberville; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Don, Ralph, and Roy Hinkle, and sister, Vera Hupp.
The Rev. Guy Hudson and Jerry Shiflet will conduct a graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday at the Dove-Smith Cemetery on top of Bennetts Run Mountain.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
