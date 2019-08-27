Harold Daniel Lehman, 98, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Yoder House, Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community. He was preceded in death in 2012 by his wife of 67 years, Ruth Krady Lehman.
Harold was born Jan. 26, 1921, in Millersville, Pa., and was the son of the late Daniel Webster and Ada Neff Lehman. The family moved to Harrisonburg in 1921, where his father was an early faculty member at Eastern Mennonite School, and Harold grew up in the Park View neighborhood. He received a two-year college degree at EMS and began his teaching career at the age of 18 in Rockingham County Public Schools, first at Caplinger School in Criders, and then at Fulks Run. In 1942, he completed a bachelor’s degree through summer course work at Madison College and one year at Bridgewater College.
Harold was a member of Civilian Public Service from 1942 to 1946, serving in Galax, Va., at a mental hospital in New Jersey, and at the Vineland Training School for mentally disabled children and adults in Vineland, N.J. Harold and Ruth were married on Dec. 30, 1944, at her home in Lancaster County, Pa., and returned to Park View in 1946, where they raised four sons. Between 1946 and 1967, Harold held several positions at Eastern Mennonite College and High School, teaching physical education and high school courses in English and American history (1946-56), as director of the high school (1956-62), and as college registrar (1962-67). During this period, he also completed a master’s degree at Penn State University and received a Doctor of Education degree from the University of Virginia in 1961. In 1967, he joined the Department of Secondary Education at Madison College (later James Madison University), where he taught until his retirement in 1986.
Harold was active in the Human Relations Council during the years of school integration in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. As part of the Conrad Grebel lecture series, sponsored by the Mennonite Board of Education, he authored “In Praise of Leisure” in 1973. He also wrote a 50th anniversary history of Laurelville Mennonite Church Center (“Where There is Vision”) in 1993 and a 50th anniversary history of Park View Mennonite Church, where he was a longtime member, (“Through These Doors”) in 2003. In retirement, he and Ruth did voluntary service in Birmingham, England, helping to compile a history of new religious movements. He was an avid tennis player, taking part in a weekly tennis foursome until he was well into his 80s. He maintained his inquisitive nature and his love of learning until his death, gladly reading every book and magazine that he was given or lent.
Harold is survived by four sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth and Jackie Lehman, Daniel and Barbara Lehman, David Lehman and Jan Harmon, and Larry Lehman and Jane Gatewood; five grandchildren, Susan (and Matt) Bouchonville, Hadley (and Brett) Bachman, Benjamin Lehman, Michael (and Melissa) Lehman, and Christian Lehman; three great-grandchildren, Zachary and Emily Bouchonville and Avelea Bachman; and three brothers, Paul (and Erma) Lehman, Mark Lehman, and James (and Connie) Lehman. In addition to his wife, Ruth, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elsie Lehman, and a sister-in-law, Pauline Lehman.
Local family members will receive guests at McMullen Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, from 7 until 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2:30 p.m. at Park View Mennonite Church with the Revs. Phil Kniss and Paula Stoltzfus officiating. Burial will be held privately at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community Good Samaritan Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802, to Mennonite Central Committee, P.O. Box 500, Akron, PA 17501-0500, or to Park View Mennonite Church, 1600 College Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff of Yoder House and VMRC for the loving and compassionate care given to Harold.
