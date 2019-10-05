Hazel Monger
Hazel Monger transitioned from her earthly home on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.
Born in her grandparents home overlooking the beautiful Shenandoah River on Feb. 18, 1919, she learned service to others from her mother, Ardena Hensley Davis. On the farm with her father, William Henry Davis, she learned the labor of the earth.
Educated in her lifelong home of Elkton, she continued her studies at Shenandoah College in Dayton.
She taught grades 1-8 at Humes Run School and then substitute taught for Rockingham County Schools. She ended her career feeding the students at Elkton Elementary School.
She was known as one who would visit with homemade rolls, pies or cakes and would willingly sit with the sick or shut-ins.
Hazel was a lifelong member of Bethel United Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday School classes for many years.
She was a charter member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the Blue Ridge Council #149 of Jr.O.U.A.M., a member of the Milnes Chapter No. 3 Order of the Eastern Star Shenandoah and a charter member of the Daughter of the Stars Chapter of the National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ernest Carroll Monger; a brother, Ludwig Davis; and beloved in-laws and nephews.
Cherishing wonderful memories are her children, Carroll W. Monger and wife, Sandy, Elaine Monger Brown and husband, Scott, and Tamala Monger Knott; her grandchildren, Carrie Monger Hays and husband, Ken, David W. Monger and wife, Amanda, Denan Carroll Brown Colton and husband, Ryan, Ian C. Brown and Jeremiah Knott.
Also, the great-grandchildren who brought sunshine to their Mimi; Edie and Leah Monger, Finn and Lexi Hays, and Sydney Colton.
She also will be missed by her brother-in-law, William R. Layman, and a host of nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. at Bethel United Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks your consideration for donations to Bethel U.C.C. or the Elkton Emergency Squad.
