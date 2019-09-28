Helen Fravel Stroop
Helen Fravel Stroop, age 90, formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in North Carolina. A daughter of the late Torvilla Theodore “T.T.” and Mildred “May” Royer Fravel, she was born Nov. 10, 1928, in Rockingham County.
Granny was a member of Harrisonburg Baptist Church. She was a dedicated baker in the cafeteria at Waterman Elementary School in Harrisonburg, where she retired after 40 years. She enjoyed watching tennis, football and her beloved Washington Redskins.
On Oct. 2, 1948, she married Noland Kenneth Stroop, who preceded her in death on March 26, 2010.
Surviving are two daughters, Diane McKinnie and husband, Jim, of Stokesdale, N.C., and Karen Armentrout and husband, Montie, of Harrisonburg; brother, Robert “Hank” Fravel and wife, Betty, of Harrisonburg; sister-in-law, Sally Fravel, of Fredericksburg; three grandchildren, Heath McKinnie, Nathan McKinnie and wife, Stevie, and Kristi Armentrout German and husband, Aaron; two great-grandchildren, Autumn McKinnie and Nolan McKinnie; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Fravel and John Fravel, and sister, Mary Clayton.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A private graveside service will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Baptist Church, 501 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
