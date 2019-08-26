Helen Virginia Foley
Helen Virginia Foley, 81, of Harrisonburg, passed away Aug. 23, 2019, at her home. Mrs. Foley was born Sept. 6, 1937, in Loudoun County and was the daughter of the late Leonard and Frances Smith Comer.
She was a longtime member of the Mabel Memorial Church in Harrisonburg and a homemaker. She was a devoted wife and an amazing mother, grandmother. Her family was her life and she will be greatly missed by all those who loved her.
At age 14, she met the love of her life, George Thomas Foley, and they were united in marriage on Dec. 17, 1955. He preceded her in death on July 15, 2003. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Jerry A. Foley; a brother, Charles P. Comer; and a sister, Lois “Jean” Kephart.
She is survived by sons, Charles Tommy Foley and wife, Wilma, of Harrisonburg, Larry Seth Foley and wife, Vicky, of Linville, and Gary Lee Foley, of Harrisonburg; a daughter, Lynette Foley King, of Glen Allen; grandchildren, Vickie Earman and husband, Chris, Crystal Howell and husband, Allen, Jason Foley, Charles Foley Jr., MaKayla Foley, Cody Foley and Landon King; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
John Swartz and Phillip Martin will conduct the funeral service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at the Mabel Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kyger Funeral home in Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
