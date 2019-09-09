Henri (Hank) Etienne Didot, 86, died peacefully surrounded by family at home in Harrisonburg on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.
Hank is survived by his wife, Martha; his children, Ernie and wife, Katrina, Helena Didot, Stephen and wife, Mandy; two grandchildren, Luther and Eva Didot; and brother, Francois and wife, Mary.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Pierre Didot, of Seattle, Washington.
Hank was born Aug. 9, 1933, in New York City, to Helene and Etienne Didot, a French foreign service diplomat. His childhood was spent living abroad in Thailand, Vietnam, England, France and other countries. After two years of education at Virginia Commonwealth University art program, he went on to become a technical engineer in TV production. He married Martha Chitty in 1963.
Hank worked for several broadcast stations until retiring from WTTG-Channel 5, Washington, D.C. He and Martha lived in Saluda, and more recently, Harrisonburg, in his retirement.
Hank was a beloved member of Immanuel Baptist Church, in Verona, and the Harrisonburg community.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren, 91 Valley Church Road, Weyers Cave, VA 24486, with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Hank’s life. Condolences may be sent to 845 College Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
