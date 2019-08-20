Henry Gordon Holloway Jr.
Henry Gordon Holloway Jr., 78, of Grottoes, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Willow Estates Retirement Home in Penn Laird.
Mr. Holloway was born Oct. 5, 1940, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Henry Gordon Sr. and Dorothy Mae Lam Holloway. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth Holloway and Carl Holloway, and a sister, Mary Frances Kirby.
Henry was retired from Stoney Run/Faraway Farms in McGaheysville, where he worked on and maintained farm equipment in the shop. He enjoyed watching television and riding on Skyline Drive.
He is survived by a brother, Charles Holloway, of Amelia, and two sisters, Louise Gooden, of Grottoes, and Reba Breeden, of Elkton.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Fred Smith officiating.
